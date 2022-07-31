S&CO Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.