S&CO Inc. Sells 185 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $403.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.83. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

