S&CO Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

