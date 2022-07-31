Scotiabank Trims Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Target Price to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.90.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$31.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.21. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$29.93 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claude Généreux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

