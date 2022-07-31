ScPrime Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $6,911.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004344 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,580,294 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.