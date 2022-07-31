Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.68 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,796.89 or 0.99988676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.