Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.68 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,796.89 or 0.99988676 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00130532 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033396 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
