Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

