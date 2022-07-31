Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $34.40 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

