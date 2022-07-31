Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 52.2% in July

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,403. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38,185.05%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.