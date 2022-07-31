ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $553.00 at JMP Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $705.00 to $553.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.43.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

