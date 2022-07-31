ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $680.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.62 and a 200 day moving average of $505.43. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

