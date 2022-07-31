ServiceNow’s (NOW) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $556.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.43.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

