Sether (SETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,829.00

Sether (SETH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sether has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market cap of $517,912.99 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.