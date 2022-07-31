Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shell Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHLX opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 52.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 548,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,928,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading

