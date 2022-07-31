Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 930 ($11.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.12) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £722.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,570.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.50%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £19,837.50 ($23,900.60). In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.50 ($23,900.60). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($41,746.99). Insiders acquired a total of 11,172 shares of company stock worth $7,430,247 in the last three months.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

