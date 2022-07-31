Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 81.7%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

AWP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 297,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,832. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

