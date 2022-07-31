Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 81.7%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.1 %
AWP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 297,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,832. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.