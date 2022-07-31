Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Grows By 57.1%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ABN Amro raised ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

ALS Price Performance

CPBLF opened at $7.40 on Friday. ALS has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

See Also

