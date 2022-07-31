Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Increases By 90.0%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.83 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 453,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

