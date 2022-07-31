Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 41.0%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Friday. 1,738,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,431. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 174,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

