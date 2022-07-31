Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Decreases By 32.2%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 637,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 2,317.0% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 671,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

