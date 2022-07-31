Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Decreases By 31.3%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,480. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,948,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 101,181 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

