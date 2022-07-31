Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Increases By 51.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Featured Stories

