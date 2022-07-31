Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Drops By 47.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAL opened at $25.88 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.