Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Declines By 44.4%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ SCLE remained flat at $9.88 on Friday. 25,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,930. Broadscale Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition
About Broadscale Acquisition
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
