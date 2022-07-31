Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Declines By 44.4%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCLE remained flat at $9.88 on Friday. 25,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,930. Broadscale Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

About Broadscale Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

