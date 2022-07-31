Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Increases By 111.1%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter.

China CITIC Bank Announces Dividend

About China CITIC Bank

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

