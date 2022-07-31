Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Decreases By 54.3%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 736,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Codex DNA Stock Down 0.5 %
DNAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,205. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $16.62.
Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Codex DNA
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codex DNA (DNAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.