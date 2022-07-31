Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Decreases By 54.3%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 736,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DNAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,205. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 696.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 563.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 131,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Codex DNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

