Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 35.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CICOY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

