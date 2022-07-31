Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Decreases By 56.1%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 462.0 days.

DKSH stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. DKSH has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

