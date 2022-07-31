Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 40.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.