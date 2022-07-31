Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Expands By 40.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

