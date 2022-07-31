Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declines By 61.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 54,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.