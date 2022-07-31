Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declines By 61.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTXG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 54,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.66.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
