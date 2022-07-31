Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Grows By 102.2%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuwei Films in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Stock Performance

FFHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 31,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.