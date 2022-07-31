Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Increases By 59.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 32.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 67,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,700. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,928.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,809 shares of company stock worth $508,047. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

