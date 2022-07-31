Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Increases By 39.6%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 3,255,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,248. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $708.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

