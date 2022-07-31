Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Expands By 116.2%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ilika Stock Up 28.7 %

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 410,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,833. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

