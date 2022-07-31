Short Interest in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Rises By 51.9%

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Down 0.1 %

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.7392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

