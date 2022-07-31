Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Decreases By 46.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IFBD remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Infobird has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.35.
