Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Grows By 84.7%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

