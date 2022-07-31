Short Interest in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Declines By 37.9%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Latch Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 932,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,956. Latch has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Latch

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Latch by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 3,446.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

