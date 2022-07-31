Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Drops By 41.6%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of LNZNF stock remained flat at $86.65 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $86.65.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.