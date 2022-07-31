Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Rises By 65.6%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LOCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,269. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

