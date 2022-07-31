Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Grows By 48.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

LMFA stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 497.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

