Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Expands By 83.3%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Monarch Mining stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.27 and a fifty-two week high of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.35.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.