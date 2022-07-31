Short Interest in NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Drops By 31.6%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVSF. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,582. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.