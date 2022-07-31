Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Drops By 58.8%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.6 days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $7.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

