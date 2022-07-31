Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Drops By 58.8%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.6 days.
Obayashi Stock Performance
Shares of OBYCF remained flat at $7.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Obayashi
