Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Declines By 36.3%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 699.5 days.

ONXXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Ontex Group stock remained flat at $6.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Ontex Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

