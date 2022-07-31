Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 85.6%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PetroTal Stock Performance
Shares of PTALF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 258,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
About PetroTal
