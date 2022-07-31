Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Grows By 57.6%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,396. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

