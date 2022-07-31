Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 33.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 545,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,630. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

