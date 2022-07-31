Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Rises By 38.1%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 284,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stantec by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Stantec Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

