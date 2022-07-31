Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Grows By 61.6%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
TTOO stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.63. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.
TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
